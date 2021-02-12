The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was up 5.7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $45.98. Approximately 712,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 436,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Specifically, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,709. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

