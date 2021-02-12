The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,238.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

