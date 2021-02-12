The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

