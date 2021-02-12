The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.