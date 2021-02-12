The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 31.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $43,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

