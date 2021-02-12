The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.00

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 132934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

