The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Shares Down 2.8%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

