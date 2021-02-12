The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

