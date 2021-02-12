The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.

In other The L.S. Starrett news, Director Thomas J. Riordan bought 10,000 shares of The L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,814.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

