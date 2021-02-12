The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,310,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 78,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 24.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 423,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 315,127 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.