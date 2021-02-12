The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Earnings Results

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 4,038,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,221. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.54.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

