The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.67. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,000. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

