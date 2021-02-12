The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.
The New Home stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
About The New Home
