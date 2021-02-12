The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

The New Home stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

