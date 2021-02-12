The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nvwm LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

