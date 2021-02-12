The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.