The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $60,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.33 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

