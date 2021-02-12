The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Up to $126.60

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.60, but opened at $131.80. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 142,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £579.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

