The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.49

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and traded as high as $128.60. The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $128.60, with a volume of 2,112,846 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

