The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Shares Gap Up to $88.00

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $91.50. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 1,061,184 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.84. The stock has a market cap of £511.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

