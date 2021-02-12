The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 27.4% Higher This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $106.39 million and approximately $63.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024092 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 658,235,588 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

