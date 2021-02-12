The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce $5.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. The Southern reported sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Southern.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

