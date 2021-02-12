The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 249.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 104,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 89,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $60.11. 32,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,470. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

