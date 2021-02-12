The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,039 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.91% of The Toro worth $93,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Toro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in The Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Toro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

