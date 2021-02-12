The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $143,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $191.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

