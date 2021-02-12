The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

