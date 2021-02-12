The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $188.20. 1,443,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $191.25. The company has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

