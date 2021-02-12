The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,964. The firm has a market cap of $343.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $191.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

