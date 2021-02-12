The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

DIS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.31. 767,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,964. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $191.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.27, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 120.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 331,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

