The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $230.00 at Loop Capital

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.31. 767,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,964. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $191.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

