THEKEY Trading 77.4% Higher Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $75,648.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010847 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005156 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

