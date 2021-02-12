Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.76 on Friday, hitting $508.81. 37,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,958. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

