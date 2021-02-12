Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $248.28 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $248.28 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00349419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.83 or 0.03398716 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055553 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,241,195,200 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

