THETA (THETA) Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, THETA has traded up 27% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00006304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $219.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01099279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.71 or 0.05823376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000183 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

