TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.20. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 47,649 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £22.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.54.

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.