Thisoption Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $4.47 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00287492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00091255 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.43 or 1.00502985 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

