THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $676.24 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00008986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $676.24 million and $73.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00091391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.61 or 1.00463039 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.