ThoreCoin Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $792.59 million and approximately $52,029.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,143.23 or 0.19312355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00287660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090723 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066147 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

