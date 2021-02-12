ThreeFold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,264.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $2.12 million and $4,264.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

