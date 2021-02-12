Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 25% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $488,061.71 and $8,393.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

