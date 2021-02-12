Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. 2,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.39.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
