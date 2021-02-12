Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. 2,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

