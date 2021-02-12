Thunder Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.99 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and $62.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

