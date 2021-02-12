TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,523,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,351,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

