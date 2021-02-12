Time New Bank (TNB) Price Tops $0.0030

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.72 million and $932,656.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.97 or 0.01100558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.25 or 0.05747248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.