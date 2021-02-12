Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.34. Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 417,742 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

