TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

TMXXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.19.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

