Todd C. Davis Sells 5,083 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LGND stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. 559,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

