Todd Kahn Sells 20,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

