Todd M. Cleveland Sells 1,972 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $158,469.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 176,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.