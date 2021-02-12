TokenPay Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $940,254.62 and $201,827.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,922.74 or 0.99780969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079335 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 175.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014617 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,965,160 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

