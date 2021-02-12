Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) fell 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.82. 45,027,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 60,493,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The firm has a market cap of $483.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
