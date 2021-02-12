Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) fell 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.82. 45,027,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 60,493,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $483.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,048 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

